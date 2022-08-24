Son of man found mummified in Calaveras County home accused of collecting his social security

WALLACE - The son of a man whose mummified body was found inside a Calaveras County home was allegedly collecting his dead father's social security checks.

We first told you about Ada Freer last week. That's when his body was found sitting in a chair inside a home on Camanche Parkway in Wallace. Police found it after his son Randall Freer died unexpectedly and they were trying to let his next of kin know.

According to the Calaveras Enterprise, investigators found recent bank statements showing that Randall had been illegally collecting his late father's social security checks.

Due to the state of Ada's body, the coroner is unable to determine his cause of death or the exact date that he died.