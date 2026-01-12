Solano County workers to begin 2-day strike over contract disputes

Across Solano County, a two-day workers' strike starts Tuesday morning.

Four unions that represent the majority of workers in Solano are standing in solidarity over what they say they have been unsuccessful in negotiating their contracts with the county.

This includes mental health professionals, social services, engineers, and even physicians, dentists and more. They're expecting a large turnout that could mean more than 2,000 workers hitting the picket line.

Elizabeth Harrison is a Service Employees International Union (SEIU) regional president and has been rallying support for Solano County workers.

"It's been over four months of insignificant negotiations," Harrison said. "The county has been present, but they have not been willing to do any kind of fruitful negotiation with us."

Michael Kitzes is the president of the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers (IFPTE) Local 21, which represents middle managers in Solano County. He himself manages three outpatient mental health clinics for children.

"We have never struck before in all my 27 years. The managers in Solano County have never struck, and we take this very seriously," Kitzes said. "We've come to a point where we feel like we have to make a statement."

Together, the four unions — SEIU Local 1021, IFTPE Local 21 units 6 and 16, IUOE Stationary Engineers Local 39, and UAPD Unit 11 Physicians and Dentists — call themselves the Solano For All Union Coalition. On December 31, the unions filed with the State of California, alleging unfair labor practices by Solano County and arguing that Solano is not bargaining in good faith.

"It's a tough time for everybody, and there's no need to hold health care over your employees' heads when people are struggling," Kitzes said. "And that just is a bitter pill to swallow, and it's painful for us."

Solano County said the opposite, that they have engaged in what they call an extensive negotiation process with all represented labor groups. But these workers feel they are not being heard.

Harrison said a retention and recruitment crisis is hurting Solano services.

"Critical services that could go very slowly met or may not be safely met," Harrison said. "We're talking about our neighbors, we're talking about our families."

The unions say the county needs to be competitive, or workers will leave.

"At the end of the day, the county is offering us significantly less than surrounding counties," Kitzes said. "We're not just doing this for money. I want to make this really clear. We're doing it for fairness and equity."

In response, Solano County leaders said in a press release that they have a plan in place to ensure essential services and public safety functions with minimal disruptions this week.

"Throughout these discussions, the county consistently and transparently communicated its fiscal outlook, ongoing budget pressures, and financial obligations, emphasizing the need to balance fair compensation with the county's responsibility to maintain essential services and fiscal sustainability for the community," the county added.

Workers will be on strike countywide on Tuesday and Wednesday.