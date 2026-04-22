Solano County jury finds man guilty in pair of 2022 killings

A man was convicted of killing two people months apart in Solano County in 2022, prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Richard Klein was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of felon in possession of a firearm.

In early 2022, prosecutors said Klein was in a dispute with Anthony Raymond Fuimaono over stolen drugs.

On April 21, 2022, prosecutors said Fuimaono was playing dice outside a Fairfield home when Klein showed up, and the pair got into an argument. That's when prosecutors said Klein shot and killed Fuimaono, who was not armed.

Klein took off to Tracy, where he stayed with Matthew Muller, a friend of his. Klein had Muller discard the semi-automatic handgun used in Fuimaono's killing, prosecutors said.

In early May of 2022, Klein was arrested for murder. By July, he learned Muller still had the gun and was creating a scheme to steal things from his garage. Prosecutors said Klein conspired with two associates during a recorded jail call to set Muller's home on fire, which happened on July 18, 2022. Prosecutors said Klein's associates were convicted in the case involving the fire.

On Nov. 9, 2022, prosecutors said Klein and Muller spoke, with Muller offering to pay Klein's bail if Klein didn't come after him. About five days later, Klein was released from custody on pre-trial services despite strong objections.

About a month later, Klein confronted Muller while he was parked outside of his Suisun City home. Gunfire broke out, and Klein shot and killed Muller, prosecutors said.

Klein cut off his ankle monitor and took off to Rosarita, Mexico, where he was arrested.

A seven-week trial called more than 40 witnesses to the stand. Prosecutors said key evidence included DNA, ballistics, GPS, and the recorded jail conversations.

Klein faces a mandatory life without the possibility of parole. He's scheduled for sentencing on June 26.