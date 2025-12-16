Solano County Jail staff on leave after partially written slur allegedly found taped on wall

At least one Solano County Jail employee is on administrative leave after a partially written racial slur targeting the Black community was allegedly found taped on a wall, the Solano County Sheriff's Office confirmed on Tuesday.

The slur was allegedly used as the answer in a game of "hangman," a child's word game in which players guess letters to reveal a word, according to Daily Republic, who first reported the story.

The sheriff's office did not say where in the facility the word was found.

"We are aware of the incident and take these allegations seriously. It is under investigation, and the involved parties are on administrative leave pending its outcome," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The sheriff's office did not specify how many people were on administrative leave.

"The alleged acts are contrary to the values we hold at the Sheriff's Office and will not be tolerated if true," the sheriff's office said.