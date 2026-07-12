Motorcyclist dies after reported high-speed crash on I-80 near Vacaville, CHP says

A motorcyclist died in a reported high-speed crash on Interstate 80 west of Vacaville early Sunday morning, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said the motorcyclist crashed around 1:30 a.m. Sunday on eastbound I-80 near Lagoon Valley Road.

Officers said the motorcyclist, a 28-year-old from Vacaville, was found dead in the center median.

The CHP said five other vehicles were found on the right shoulder and were believed to be involved in separate crashes involving the motorcycle and debris in the lanes.

Two other drivers suffered minor injuries and complained of pain.

Some lanes of I-80 were closed for about two hours.