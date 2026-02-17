Snow day declared for many Northern California high country schools

Schools across the Sierra Nevada have declared a snow day on Tuesday as the region is pummeled by a storm.

As of Tuesday morning, the snow line was down below the 3,000' mark.

Chain controls are in effect on all Sierra highways, including on Interstate 80 and Highway 50.

These schools and districts are closed on Tuesday due to the winter weather:

-Camino Union Elementary School District

-El Dorado Union High School District

-El Dorado High School

-Pacific Crest Academy

-Independence High School

-Union Mine High School

-Gold Oak Union School District

-Pioneer Union School District

-Pollock Pines Elementary School District