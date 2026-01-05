SMUD drops power purchase agreement for controversial Coyote Creek project

Sacramento Municipal Utility District is canceling its agreement to purchase power from the Coyote Creek project.

The utility company announced Monday they would not be moving forward with the power purchase agreement with D.E. Shaw Renewable Investments (DESRI), which SMUD signed in 2021.

SMUD officials cited "project uncertainties" for their decision – naming supply chain constraints, rising prices, tariffs, schedule delays, environmental impacts and pending litigation as the chief factors.

"We'd like to thank Sacramento County for all their work throughout the process and our SMUD Board of Directors for their leadership," SMUD CEO & General Manager Paul Lau said in a statement. "We remain committed to following a flexible pathway to eliminate all carbon from our power supply by 2030."

The Coyote Creek Agrivoltaic Ranch project, as proposed, would be one largest solar projects in the region.

However, the project has run into stiff opposition from Sacramento County residents and conservation groups over how the nearly 3,000-acre solar field would necessitate the destruction of more than 3,000 old-growth oak trees.

DESRI partnered with SMUD over the project, which would be located in eastern Sacramento County at Barton Ranch.