Smoke, flames shoot from roof of Carmichael apartment fire

CARMICHAEL – Firefighters are responding to the scene of an apartment fire in the Carmichael area of Sacramento County.

The scene is on Arden Way, near Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews are at the scene.

Scene of the fire. Scot Crocker/Viewer Photo

Smoke and flames can be seen coming from the roof of one apartment building.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point.