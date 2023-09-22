Watch CBS News
Local News

Smoke, flames shoot from roof of Carmichael apartment fire

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

CARMICHAEL – Firefighters are responding to the scene of an apartment fire in the Carmichael area of Sacramento County.

The scene is on Arden Way, near Fair Oaks Boulevard.

Metro Fire of Sacramento crews are at the scene.

carmichael apartment complex fire
Scene of the fire. Scot Crocker/Viewer Photo

Smoke and flames can be seen coming from the roof of one apartment building.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown at this point.  

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on September 22, 2023 / 9:59 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.