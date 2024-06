Two people escape house fire in Stockton

Two people escape house fire in Stockton

Two people escape house fire in Stockton

STOCKTON – An investigation is underway after a house fire in Stockton early Monday morning.

It happened on Eiffel Drive at Germain Lane.

Stockton Fire says it started in the garage and caused extensive damage to part of the home.

Both people inside the home got out safely thanks to working smoke detectors.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.