Smash-and-grab thief hits Midtown Sacramento store on consecutive nights

SACRAMENTO – A suspect is on the run as the owner of a Sacramento business adds up the damage from multiple smash-and-grabs.

Surveillance video shows the moment a burglar used a rock to break one of the last windows of an already boarded-up storefront that had not been shattered.

In a matter of seconds, the masked and hooded thief picks out a bottle and climbs out the window he just broke into.

"So this morning I think about 5 a.m., we got another call from our security camera that said there was another break-in," Angelo Pizzio said on Sunday.

Pizzio works at midtown Sacramento's Good Bottle Wine and Liquor store.

Surveillance cameras have captured the same burglar hitting this same store four times and three times in the past three nights.

"Thursday, Friday and then last night," Pizzio said.

The owners have boarded up the windows and now left messages on them for all to see, including one that reads "Rocks hurt small shops."

"The repair costs far outweigh what he's taking. It's a bottle or two every time compared to $800 to a $1,000 window each time," Pizzio said.

Police have taken all the crime reports as the suspect remains on the run.

"He's definitely found his honey pot and keeps coming back," Pizzio said.

The smash-and-grab suspect has been hitting this small business over and over leaving it with no more windows.

"At this point, it was almost expected," Pizzio said.

That store employee says the community support has been a positive that's come out of this. They've had people drive from Applegate to give them business.