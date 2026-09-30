Many California farmers turn to agritourism as costs rise: "Everything just keeps going up."

For many California farmers, growing crops is only part of the job these days.

As the cost of fertilizer, seed, fuel and other expenses continues to rise, some farmers are finding new ways to make a living off the land — turning their farms into classrooms, event venues and destinations for visitors.

"We also fall under the subcategory of agritourism," said Joe Cates of family-owned Fog Willow Farms in Wilton.

Across California, small farms are increasingly leaning into agritourism and other ventures to help offset the rising cost of doing business.

At Fog Willow Farms, the Cates family has spent decades operating a popular pumpkin patch during the fall. But that business only brings in revenue for about a month each year.

The farm also hosts about 30,000 children and parents each year for science field trips and a simulated mining experience.

Cates says the family is constantly looking for creative ways to bring people back to the farm.

"It's not to make more money. It's just to offset the costs because everything just keeps going up," Cates said. "The cost of fertilizer and seed and fuel this year was significantly more for my son and his partner than it was last year."

Farmers and ranchers across the state are finding a variety of ways to supplement their agricultural income.

"I've had members do garden parties during almond bloom," said Steven Fenaroli with the California Farm Bureau. "So there are a lot of really cool ways farmers and ranchers are figuring out that there is this appeal."

The California Farm Bureau represents more than 23,000 farmers across the state.

The organization supported Assembly Bill 518, which was signed into law last year and established a framework allowing some farmers and ranchers to host overnight campers on agricultural land for a fee.

For farmers, agritourism can take many forms.

"A lot of people are doing weddings. A lot of people are doing the Airbnbs, they've got campers. There's a lot of different ways they can do it," Cates said. "We started doing corporate events."

The Farm Bureau says 86% of farmers and ranchers have off-farm income.

Cates says rising prices at the grocery store don't necessarily translate into more money for farmers.

"When prices go up, the farmer doesn't get the increase, the grocery store gets the increase and the farmer eats it a lot," Cates said.

Fenaroli said farmers receive only a small portion of what consumers ultimately pay at the grocery store.

"We have stats that show for every dollar at the grocery store, that farmer only receives less than 6 cents," he said.

The California Farm Bureau says the financial challenges facing agriculture contribute to farms closing across the state each year.

For the Cates family, however, the goal of keeping the farm going goes beyond the bottom line. At Fog Willow Farms, the family sees its educational programs and community events as a way to help connect the next generation with agriculture.

"Success is not just about money," Cates said. "It's about the impact you've had on your community, your schools, your homes, families. That's what's important."