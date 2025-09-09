Small business owner donates $122,000 paint job to Marysville City Hall

A fresh coat of paint and a whole lot of community pride — Marysville City Hall is getting a makeover at no cost to taxpayers.

"Nor-Cal Siders came in and said, 'We're interested in painting the building for you.' We said, 'Well, it's got to go out to bid.' He said, 'No, for free. We'll paint the building,' " said Jim Schaad, Marysville city manager.

An estimated $122,000 worth of material and labor is going into beautifying city hall.

"I was coming here to get a permit. I came through the front door and looked at the city hall, and it didn't look the greatest. It looked like it has never been painted," said Armando Chavez, owner of Nor-Cal Siders.

Chavez's small local company has been very successful over the last four years. He and his business partner decided this was the job they wanted to do to give back.

"The reason I say we're blessed is because of the amount of work we've been given and opportunities through our town," he said.

Keeping things local, the hometown business is making sure the heart of downtown looks as proud as the people who live there.

"This is an iconic building, so I figure why not restore it back to life? I don't know if it's ever been painted," said Chavez.

Built in 1939 and lacking any significant upgrades since then, the historic building is in some trouble. The city is working on improving the roof, windows and energy costs. But the paint is one less thing for them to worry about.

"The last time this was painted was probably before I was born, so 1962. There may have been touch-ups, not sure. But we know for a fact nothing happened to it after the mid-70s," said Stuart Gilchrist, a Marysville city councilmember.

Gilchrist is an architect by trade. He came up with the design plans for the paint job years ago, waiting patiently for this moment.

"It was very easy for me to choose the appropriate colors for the building. I just looked at history," said Gilchrist. "I found the colors within city hall already. It's in the terrazzo, it's in the painted ceilings and all of those were done in the 1930s."

The building's paint job is expected to be finished by the end of this week.