Community vigil planned Wednesday for Sacramento traffic crash victims

Community advocates will be remembering those who have been struck and killed on Sacramento streets in a vigil Wednesday evening.

Slown Down Sacramento, a local advocacy group pushing for safer streets, will be holding Wednesday's annual event.

Just last night, a man was struck and killed while crossing Fruitridge Road in Sacramento before 8 p.m. Sacramento police say he was crossing the street when the crash happened; deputies don't believe he was using a crosswalk.

"We really want to stress to our community that even if you think you could make [it], vehicles travel a lot faster than people do," said Officer Anthony Gamble. "Be safe, be smart when you're walking."

Isaac Gonzalez, founder of Slow Down Sacramento, has said change needs to happen to the city's roadways and is advocating for streets to be improved.

"There's all kinds of things we can do to reduce the likelihood of crashes that cause serious injury or death – such as crosswalk enhancements, speed bumps, vertical delineators, other things that actually make cars slow down," Gonzalez said in a September interview.

The City of Sacramento has committed to Vision Zero – a policy aimed at reducing traffic-related deaths. However, Gonzalez said seeing change at the policy level isn't easy.

Still, in 2025, the city said more than 100 traffic-safety improvements were made. These changes include intersection daylighting at 39 locations and 17 school-zone safety upgrades, including high-visibility crosswalks and enhanced signage.

Wednesday's vigil will take place in Fremont Park at 5 p.m. The public is invited to come out.