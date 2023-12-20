Watch CBS News
Slim Jim's promo car reported stolen in Los Angeles

By Julie Sharp

Fast Meat is missing, and Slim Jim wants it back.

The meat snack company says their promotional custom yellow and orange Nissan Z, with "Slim Jim" emblazoned on the sides and hood, was reported missing Saturday in Los Angeles.

Fast Meat was on tour with World Wrestling Entertainment from Chicago to Los Angeles for a video shoot. Slim Jim posted on X about the missing car Dec. 16.

"The Slim Jim car (aka #Fastmeat) has been stolen fr, not a joke someone actually stole it," the company wrote on X.

The last actual date and time it was seen was posted as "unknown."

The car was built in partnership with WWE, so loud and gaudy suit it just fine.

So if you see Fast Meat out and about, the company is asking for you to call the Los Angeles Police Department or contact lacrimestoppers.org.

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 9:39 AM PST

