Child airlifted after plummeting from ski lift at Sierra-at-Tahoe resort

An 8-year-old child was airlifted to a hospital after plunging 30 feet from a ski lift at the Sierra-at-Tahoe resort over the weekend, authorities said.

The Lake Valley Fire Protection District said the incident happened Sunday at about 1:20 p.m. on the Grandview chair lift. A ski patrol responded immediately and provided first aid, the district said.

Because of the patient's age and the distance of the fall, an air transport was requested, and Fire Chief John McNamara told CBS News a CALSTAR air ambulance helicopter took the young patient to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

The circumstances of the fall and the nature of the boy's injuries were not known as of Monday afternoon.

A report from South Tahoe Now said the fall happened near the top terminal of the lift, citing a resort spokesperson.

Sierra-at-Tahoe has not responded to inquiries from CBS News as of 4 p.m. Monday.

The resort is located in Twin Bridges in El Dorado County, about 16 miles from South Lake Tahoe on U.S. Highway 50.