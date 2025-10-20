Skeletal remains found along River Road south of Sacramento identified
Skeletal remains found in the Courtland area of Sacramento County earlier this month have been identified and classified as those of a homicide victim.
The Sacramento County Coronor's Office on Monday identified the remains as those of Alejandro Reyes Cisneros, 40.
Reclamation district employees discovered Cisneros' remains on the morning of October 9 along River Road. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said deputies, crime scene investigators and firefighters then responded to the scene.
Though the coroner's office classified Cisneros' death as a homicide, law enforcement officials have not declared it a homicide investigation.
It was not yet clear how long the remains had been there before they were located.