Skateboarding ban looms in downtown Grass Valley amid skatepark closure

GRASS VALLEY -- A new law could soon ban people from skateboarding in downtown Grass Valley. The ordinance comes as the only skatepark in town is set to close for renovations.

The concern is leading to a new ordinance that was heard by the Grass Valley City Council Tuesday to ban all "wheeled devices" like skateboards, bikes, scooters and rollerskates in the downtown area. The ban would include pedestrian walkways, parking lots and nearby commercial and residential buildings.

Andy Jarrette, manager of Good Times Boardshop, said he's thankful for the new skatepark coming to town but said an ordinance like this goes too far.

"Obviously, they're going to need to skate somewhere. It's in our blood. We have to," Jarrette said.

Some residents, however, agree with a ban, saying at the city council meeting that skaters can be seen disobeying traffic laws, intimidating business owners and are dangerous to pedestrians.

"Kids every single day up and down fly on their skateboards and it's terrifying, and I'm afraid we're going to end up with an accident," said Joy Porter, chair of the downtown association.

The city said the change will make it easier for drivers—especially after the Mill Street Plaza, now closed to vehicles, is completed. Signs restricting wheeled devices will be posted in designated areas.

The ordinance was passed unanimously by the city council, but it still needs to be revised one more time before an official vote.