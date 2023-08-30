Skateboarder hit by vehicle on Blue Oaks Drive in Roseville

ROSEVILLE — A skateboarder was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Roseville, officials said Tuesday night.

It happened at around 9:15 p.m. along Blue Oaks Avenue.

The person hit was taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. Their injuries and condition are unknown at this time.

The Roseville Police Department said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative.

Blue Oaks Drive is expected to be closed for some time.

A DUI does not appear to be a factor, police said. The cause of the collision is under investigation.