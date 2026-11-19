Two dolphins at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in Vallejo died less than two weeks apart last month, renewing calls from an animal rights group to move the park's remaining dolphins to seaside sanctuaries.

Six Flags confirmed the deaths of Apollo and Avalon in a statement to CBS News Sacramento on Thursday.

"We are saddened by the passing of Apollo and Avalon, two dolphins in our care," a park spokesperson said. "They will be dearly missed by their caregivers and the many guests whose lives they touched over the years."

PETA, citing records it obtained, said 32-year-old Avalon died Oct. 4 with the cause listed as undetermined. Eleven-year-old Apollo was euthanized Oct. 15 following what the records described as an acute illness and presumed sepsis.

Six Flags said both dolphins had been under the care of its veterinary and animal care teams and that necropsies were performed after their deaths.

"Any information regarding cause of death remains preliminary and we will not speculate beyond that," the park said.

PETA said the deaths were the second and third involving dolphins at Discovery Kingdom since July. The group said records show 47-year-old Chelsea was euthanized July 14 after recurring chronic health problems and a declining quality of life.

A dolphin show at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom on July 2, 2020. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

In a Nov. 17 open letter to Six Flags Entertainment Corp. CEO John Reilly, PETA called on the company to end dolphin shows and encounters and move the eight dolphins it says remain at the park to seaside sanctuaries.

"Apollo and Avalon never got to feel the ocean, but the future of the other dolphins is entirely up to you," PETA wrote.

Six Flags defended its animal care program, citing its accreditation with the Zoological Association of America and certification by American Humane.

Animals have been part of the Vallejo park since its Marine World days. The attraction moved from Redwood City to Vallejo in 1986 and later added roller coasters and other rides as it evolved into Six Flags Discovery Kingdom.

Discovery Kingdom still combines amusement rides with marine and land animals and offers paid encounters with species including bottlenose dolphins. Six Flags says its animal program focuses on education, research and conservation.