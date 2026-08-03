Siskiyou County woman suspected of killing roommate arrested in Sacramento area

A woman suspected of killing her roommate in Siskiyou County was arrested in Sacramento County, authorities said.

Frankie Marie Keller, 68, was found dead June 8 along Hawkinsville View Road in the community of Hawkinsville.

An autopsy found Keller died of blunt-force trauma, and her death was classified as a homicide.

Detectives identified Keller's roommate, Elzie Jane Hernandez, as a suspect and obtained a warrant for her arrest in June.

Siskiyou County detectives later located Hernandez driving through Sacramento County, where sheriff's deputies stopped and arrested her June 29.

Hernandez was returned to the Siskiyou County Jail and faces a murder charge, the sheriff's office said. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 14.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Agent Smith or Detective Gulick with the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office at 530-841-2900.