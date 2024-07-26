Watch CBS News
Fire that damaged Sacramento-area market investigated as possible arson

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities are investigating a fire at a Sacramento-area market as a suspected arson.

Reports of dark smoke prompted Metro Fire of Sacramento crews to respond to Sineen Market near La Riviera Drive and Folsom Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters got inside the building and found flames.

No injuries have been reported, but it's clear that the interior of the building suffered some damage in the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation by Metro Fire. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

