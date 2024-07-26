Fire that damaged Sacramento-area market investigated as possible arson

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities are investigating a fire at a Sacramento-area market as a suspected arson.

Reports of dark smoke prompted Metro Fire of Sacramento crews to respond to Sineen Market near La Riviera Drive and Folsom Boulevard around 7:30 a.m.

At the scene, firefighters got inside the building and found flames.

No injuries have been reported, but it's clear that the interior of the building suffered some damage in the fire.

Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation by Metro Fire.