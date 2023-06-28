Simone Biles is returning to competition in August for her first event since Tokyo Olympics

Biden presents Medal of Freedom to Biles, others Biden presents Medal of Freedom to Simone Biles, others 01:29

Gymnastics superstar Simone Biles plans to return to competition later this summer for her first event since the Tokyo Olympics.

On Wednesday, USA Gymnastics announced Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and four-time Olympic gold medal-winner, will be among the participants for the U.S. Classic on August 5. Other competitors will include Olympic medalists Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.

Biles' grand return comes nearly two years after she dropped out of several events during the Tokyo Olympics as she dealt with mental health issues. She said at the time she was experiencing the "twisties," a condition wherein a gymnast has trouble determining where their body is as they spin through the air. Still, she managed to win bronze in the balance beam event and received a silver medal for the team event.

Simone Biles poses with the bronze medal during the Women's Balance Beam Final medal ceremony at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on August 3, 2021 in Tokyo. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Following the Tokyo games, the 26-year-old rarely posted about gymnastics on social media, instead highlighting her personal life and becoming a vocal mental health advocate. Since the conclusion of the 2020 Olympics, Biles has married Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, becoming the youngest recipient of the honor.

There was no word on whether Biles is aiming for the Paris Olympics, which begins in July 2024, but she said in 2021 she was "keeping the door open" for the competition.

The U.S. Classic will be held at NOW Arena near Chicago and it serves as a tuneup for the national championships.