Suni Lee announces she'll leave Auburn to train for 2024 Olympics

MINNEAPOLIS -- St. Paul native and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee announced Tuesday this season will be her last at Auburn University as she plans to train for 2024 games.

Lee made the announcement on Twitter.

"This will be my last season competing at Auburn University. My focus right now is to make it the most incredible season yet and to be the best teammate I can be," she said. "I am so excited to share that after this season I will be returning to elite gymnastics. I have my sights set on Paris in 2024, and I know what I have to do to get there."

thank you to my @AuburnU family, you’ll forever have a special place in my heart. let’s make this season the best one yet. WAR EAGLE! pic.twitter.com/8ezp9WdM04 — Sunisa lee (@sunisalee_) November 15, 2022

Lee won gold in the all-around in the Tokyo Olympics last year. She also earned a silver medal in the team competition alongside her fellow Minnesota teammate Grace McCallum.

At Auburn, she finished first on the balance beam and second in the all-around in the 2022 NCAA Championship.

Last month, the Women's Sports Foundation named Lee the 2022 Individual Sportswoman of the Year.

The 2024 Olympics start July 26 in Paris.