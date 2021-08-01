Simone Biles withdraws from floor finals

Simone Biles of Team United States watches the Men's All-Around Final on day five of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 28, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Abbie Parr / Getty Images

Gymnast Simone Biles has withdrawn from competing in the women's individual floor exercise finals at the Tokyo Olympics, USA Gymnastics announced Saturday. Biles has not yet decided whether she will compete in the balance beam event, the team said.

Biles, one of the most decorated gymnasts in history, had previously pulled out of the team finals, individual all-around competition, uneven bars and vault.

Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone. — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 1, 2021

The four-time gold medal winner recently admitted she has been dealing with the "twisties," a condition wherein gymnasts have trouble determining where their body is as they spin through the air. Biles addressed the feeling on Instagram, writing "I can't even fathom twisting. I seriously cannot comprehend how to twist."

"Literally can not tell up from down. It's the craziest feeling ever. Not having an inch of control over your body," she explained. "What's even scarier is since I have no idea where I am in the air I also have NO idea how I am going to land. Or what I am going to land on. Head/hands/feet back…"

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.