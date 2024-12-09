Licensed pot farm in Sierra Nevada foothills robbed by group of armed suspects

NEVADA COUNTY – Workers at a licensed marijuana farm in the Sierra Nevada foothills were held at gunpoint by robbers who went on to steal product, authorities say.

The incident happened at a cannabis farm along Sunshine Valley Road between Grass Valley and Colfax.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, five workers who were living at the farm were awakened by armed robbers. The robbers then held the workers at gunpoint while they loaded up product.

About 150 pounds of processed marijuana was stolen, the sheriff's office says, worth around $150,000.

No one was hurt in the robbery, authorities say.

Investigators believe at least seven suspects were involved in the robbery. Few distinguishing details about the suspects have been released by detectives, as the suspects were wearing masks and gloves.

Detectives also noted that surveillance cameras at the farm had been disabled. It's unclear for how long the cameras were out of service.

The investigation into the robbery remains active, the sheriff's office says.