ShotSpotter activation in south Sacramento leads to woman's arrest
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A 40-year-old woman is under arrest on suspicion of negligently discharging a firearm after a ShotSpotter activation in south Sacramento.
The incident happened Sunday night along the 6600 block of Steiner Drive.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were alerted by ShotSpotter technology about five rounds going off just before 10 p.m. With that area being heavily populated, deputies converged quickly.
At the scene, two women were found. One of the women, identified by the sheriff's office as 40-year-old Carmen Caldera, allegedly put down an object in front of a vehicle.
Deputies soon discovered a loaded .22 caliber handgun and ammunition.
No injuries were reported and no property damage was found.
Caldera was arrested and is facing a felony charge of will discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner. She is being held on $25,000 bail.
