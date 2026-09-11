Shots fired at Manteca High School football game, police say; No injuries reported

A person of interest was detained after shots were fired at Manteca High School on Friday night, authorities said.

The Manteca Police Department said officers received the call at 9:27 p.m. The shooting happened near the school's Winter Gym area while a football game between Manteca and Chavez high schools was underway.

No one was injured, police said.

Six Manteca police officers were already at the school because of the football game in the stadium area when the call came in, officials said.

Officers said they responded to the Winter Gym area and detained a person of interest. Police did not immediately release information about the person's identity or say whether a weapon had been recovered.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the Manteca High School area while officers investigate.