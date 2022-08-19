Shot in the head while saving a friend, UC Davis alumni still recovering

UC Davis star football player recovering from being shot in the head while protecting friend

UC Davis star football player recovering from being shot in the head while protecting friend

DAVIS — Former UC Davis star football player is slowly recovery after being shot in the head while trying to protect his friend.

"He is driven and determined to overcome any obstacle that he is facing," said Donna Martin, mother of Chris Martin.

Sadly, one of those obstacles that Donna speaks of is the ability to speak.

"He is able to express his emotions whether it be sad or happy. His little half-smile that he does to let us know that 'Hey, I'm here. I'm still here."

Chris was shot in the head while trying to defend a friend who was being robbed at gunpoint as they were leaving a birthday dinner in Los Angeles four months ago.

Police say that two suspects took off in a car, but no arrests have been made in the case.

Donna says she struggles knowing that she was not able to protect her son, who she says always put family first.

"He would always tell his dad 'I want to make sure that you guys don't have to work. I'm going to buy you a house, I'm going to buy you a car'"

She continued, "But to know that has always been his goal in life is to make life easier for us. All I want to do is try to make life easier for him."

Chris' progress is slow and steady, and Donna says that he can make simple movements with his arms and legs.

After graduating from UC Davis, Chris launched three businesses and released three albums as a rapper.

A link to the family's GoFundMe can be found here.