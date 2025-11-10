1 person detained after shooting near Turlock cemetery

One person was detained on Monday after a shooting near the Turlock Memorial Park cemetery, officials said.

Turlock police said the shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. along Lambert Way, in a neighborhood on the northeast side of the park.

Investigators have not released details on the person arrested or the circumstances of the shooting. It was not yet clear if anyone was injured.

Osborn Two-Way Immersion Academy, located near the southeast end of the Turlock Memorial Park, went on a temporary precautionary lockdown due to the investigation. That lockdown was lifted just before 4:10 p.m.

As of around 4:15 p.m., Turlock police said the scene remained active and urged the community to avoid the area.