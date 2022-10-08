Shooting near Hiram Johnson High School prompts Sacramento Police response

SACRAMENTO — An investigation has been opened after a shooting near Hiram Johnson High School.

At around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting near the school.

When they arrived, they discovered the shooting took place near 65th and 14th Avenue, next to the school parking lot.

Sacramento City Unified School District stated that there were some students and staff on campus at the time of the shooting.

They were quickly taken inside, where a modified lockdown was ordered because most students and staff were already gone.