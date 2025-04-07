Watch CBS News
Shooting on Fairfield's Puffin Circle leaves 3 injured, 1 critical

By
Richard Ramos
FAIRFIELD — Three people were shot in Fairfield, with one victim in critical condition, police said Monday night.

All three victims were only described as males and have since been taken to an area hospital. In addition to the one in critical condition, the other two were stable at last check, Fairfield police said.

It happened around 7:30 p.m. along Puffin Circle. Police said it appears to have been a targeted shooting and that there is believed to be no threat to the public.

Yellow police tape surrounded a vehicle that was hit by at least one bullet. That vehicle was set to be towed from the scene.

No further details were available on the circumstances of the shooting or the shooter.

