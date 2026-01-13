2 people shot on Evergreen Street in Old North Sacramento, police say

Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting that left two people injured in the Old North Sacramento area on Tuesday night.

Sacramento police said officers were called just before 8:45 p.m. to the area of Evergreen Street and Calvados Avenue after reports of gunfire. When officers arrived, they located two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

At this time, police have not released the victims' ages, genders, or the extent of their injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No suspect information has been released.

This is a developing story. CBS News Sacramento will provide updates as more information becomes available.