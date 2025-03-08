Watch CBS News
Shooting at Hard Rock Casino in Yuba County leaves 1 injured

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS Sacramento

YUBA COUNTY – A shooting at the Hard Rock Casino and Hotel in Yuba County left one person injured around midnight Friday, the Yuba County Sheriff's Department said on Saturday.

Around midnight, deputies at the casino heard gunshots in the parking lot and began investigating the area.

The sheriff's office said they found one person in the parking lot who was injured from the shooting. They were taken to the Rideout Adventist Hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

Detectives are looking into the shooting, and the sheriff's office said there is no threat to public safety as the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call them at 530-749-7777 and dial option 5. 

Jose Fabian

Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.

