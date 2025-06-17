Watch CBS News
Evacuation warnings issued for fire near Shingle Springs in El Dorado County

By
Cecilio Padilla
Digital Producer, CBS Sacramento
Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.
Cecilio Padilla,
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Vegetation fire burns near Shingle Springs in El Dorado County
Cal Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in El Dorado County near Shingle Springs on Tuesday.

The fire is burning in the area of Old French Town Road at Bonanza Auto Road, east of Shingle Springs and just southeast of Kingsville.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for Chablis Drive and Lumbo Road, just south of the Old French Town and Bonanza Auto intersection. People in that area should be prepared to evacuate if the warnings become mandatory.

Here is a live map showing the affected area.

About five to six acres have burned, Cal Fire says. Multiple vehicles were involved in the fire.

No structures are threatened, Cal Fire says. 

latest-frame2.jpg
Scene of the fire near Shingle Springs. Alert California

This is a developing story. 

