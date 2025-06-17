Evacuation warnings issued for fire near Shingle Springs in El Dorado County

Cal Fire crews are responding to a vegetation fire in El Dorado County near Shingle Springs on Tuesday.

The fire is burning in the area of Old French Town Road at Bonanza Auto Road, east of Shingle Springs and just southeast of Kingsville.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation warning for Chablis Drive and Lumbo Road, just south of the Old French Town and Bonanza Auto intersection. People in that area should be prepared to evacuate if the warnings become mandatory.

Here is a live map showing the affected area.

About five to six acres have burned, Cal Fire says. Multiple vehicles were involved in the fire.

No structures are threatened, Cal Fire says.

Scene of the fire near Shingle Springs. Alert California

This is a developing story.