Sheriff: Woman rescued after falling off paddleboard in Mokelumne Riveray

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

AMADOR COUNTY – A rescue effort was underway along the Mokelumne River in Amador County after a woman fell into the water Thursday afternoon.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office says the incident happened right below the PG&E power house, east of Highway 49 and off Electra Road.

Deputies say a 50-year-old woman was on a paddle board with no life vest when she somehow got detached from it.

She was able to cling onto some trees.

Rescue crews, which included one boat and four swimmers, were able to bring her safely to the shore. The sheriff's office says she was treated at the scene and released. 

First published on May 25, 2023 / 3:21 PM

