Sheriff: Stanislaus County custodial deputy arrested on suspicion of sex acts with inmate

MODESTO – A custodial deputy with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on suspicion of sex acts with an inmate.

The sheriff's office says, back on Aug. 12, they were alerted about a possible inappropriate relationship between the deputy – identified as 45-year-old Modesto resident Johnathan McClure – and an inmate who was in Stanislaus County custody.

An internal investigation was launched and the deputy's home was soon served a search warrant.

McClure was placed on paid administrative leave by the afternoon of Aug. 12, with his access to the sheriff's office's facilities revoked.

Detectives arrested McClure on Monday on charges of sex acts with an inmate. He has already posted bail and was released from custody.

The sheriff's office noted that McClure has worked as a custodial deputy with their office for 22 years.