Watch CBS News
Local News

Sheriff: Stanislaus County custodial deputy arrested on suspicion of sex acts with inmate

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

MODESTO – A custodial deputy with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office has been arrested on suspicion of sex acts with an inmate.

The sheriff's office says, back on Aug. 12, they were alerted about a possible inappropriate relationship between the deputy – identified as 45-year-old Modesto resident Johnathan McClure – and an inmate who was in Stanislaus County custody.

An internal investigation was launched and the deputy's home was soon served a search warrant.

McClure was placed on paid administrative leave by the afternoon of Aug. 12, with his access to the sheriff's office's facilities revoked.

Detectives arrested McClure on Monday on charges of sex acts with an inmate. He has already posted bail and was released from custody.

The sheriff's office noted that McClure has worked as a custodial deputy with their office for 22 years. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on August 22, 2023 / 11:09 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.