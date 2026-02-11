Northern California county reports measles outbreak with 8 cases

Public health officials say they've identified a total of eight measles cases in Shasta County as contact tracing continues.

The cases are linked to one first identified Jan. 30, with Shasta County Health and Human Services officials saying all seven new cases involve close contacts of that person.

Officials noted that the new patients all isolated before they became possibly contagious.

"Our public health teams want to thank the individuals affected, those who were exposed, and our community as a whole for working closely with our staff and following public health guidance. Your quick action and support have helped us manage this outbreak and continue protecting our community," said Shasta County Public Health Director Katie Cassidy in a statement.

California has seen a total of 17 confirmed measles cases in 2026, with Napa County recently seeing its first case in nearly 15 years.

Across the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control reports a total of 733 confirmed measles cases in 20 states so far in 2026. Along with the more than 2,400 measles cases in 2025, the U.S. is reportedly poised to lose its "measles-free" classification from the Pan American Health Organization.

Contact tracing is still underway in Shasta County for people who may have been in the following areas and times:

-Ninja Coalition, 900 Dana Drive on January 23 from 2:30 to 5:20 p.m.

-An informal, outdoor capture the flag sport event at Highland Neighborhood Park, 555 Mill Valley Parkway, Redding, on January 23 from noon to 4 p.m.

-Osaka Sushi, 1340 Churn Creek Rd., on January 23 from 6:30 to 10 p.m.

-A gym basketball game at the former CrossPointe Community Church, 2960 Hartnell Ave., Redding on January 24 from 1:45 to 5 p.m.

-Costco, 4805 Bechelli Lane, Redding, on January 24 from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

-Churn Creek HealthCare clinic, 3184 Churn Creek Road, Redding, on January 28 from 1:45 to 5 p.m.