Sewage leak prompts closure of Carnelian West Beach in North Lake Tahoe

CARNELIAN BAY – A sewage leak in the Lake Tahoe area community of Carnelian Bay was caused by a contractor hitting the main pipeline, officials say.

The incident started around 8 p.m. Thursday. According to the North Tahoe Public Utility District, a main sewer export pipeline was damaged near Dollar Hill and Carnelian Woods.

Due to the leak, the Placer County Sheriff's Office had to close off part of Highway 28 between Carnelian Woods Avenue and Old Country Road.

Utility crews worked into the morning hours to repair the pipeline. However, the sheriff's office says the broken pipe did overflow into the parking lot – with some of the leaked material reaching the lake.

Officials say the area around Carnelian West Beach will be closed until further notice.