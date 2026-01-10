Several Sacramento-area teachers associations gear up for possible strike

From Woodland to Rocklin and even Natomas, teachers in the Sacramento region are prepared to strike as soon as the spring.

Five Northern California unions gathered Saturday to draw up signs and banners to prepare in the event of a strike.

"We are in this fight together," said Brittoni Ward, president of Twin Rivers United Educators.

Teachers trade lesson plans for paintbrushes as they gear up for a possible strike as early as this spring, according to the California Teachers Association.

"We don't want to go to strike, but that looks like the direction for some of us, so what better way to create art together and be ready in case that day comes," Ward said.

Teachers' associations from Natomas, Rocklin, Twin Rivers, West Sacramento and Woodland used art supplies on Saturday to create signs of solidarity.

"Come together and make beautiful things at a time when we're overworked, doing the campaign, the negotiations, the time outside that a lot of our teachers are doing," Ward said.

These unions are some of the 30 groups statewide organizing under the "We Can't Wait" campaign, calling on school districts and the state for money where it matters.

"Spreading that message that it's not just about our school, not just about us, it's about the greater community, all of Natomas, then extend that to Sacramento, the state," said Leng Lai.

"While it is disappointing to learn about these activities, we are here and ready to collaborate with the Natomas teachers' association on a productive path forward," the Natomas Unified Superintendent Robyn Castillo said in a statement.

The statement added that the district is optimistic there's a resolution that doesn't end in a strike.

At last update, discussions in Natomas and Rocklin are at the "fact-finding" stage, which is the last step before unions are able to strike.