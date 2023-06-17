Eight people wounded in shooting outside party in Carson; search for gunman continues

Search for mass shooting suspect continues in Carson; 8 injured victims expected to survive Search for mass shooting suspect continues in Carson; 8 injured victims expected to survive 02:31

Around midnight Saturday, several people were shot during a house party in Carson.

Los Angeles County Sherrif's Carson Station confirmed that eight people, ranging in age from 16 to 24, were shot and taken to hospitals. Two of the gunshot victims remain in critical condition.

Deputies were dispatched to a home in the 1500 block of Abila Street at 12:05 a.m. and found five victims with multiple gunshot wounds down in front of a home. Witnesses at the scene said there were many teenagers at the party and that two people who were shot took themselves to the hospital.

Chief Myron Johnson said during an afternoon news conference that deputies immediately rendered life-saving aid to the victims, applying pressure and using tourniquets, then sealing the gunshot wounds. Johnson said the victims were shot in multiple, various places -- in the head, back, upper and lower bodies.

Shooting scene at a Carson house party RMG News

The crime scene expanded as deputies got another call at 12:07 a.m., blocks away to the 21800 block of Marshall Street, where a car crashed into a brick retaining wall at a residence.

Deputies found three people in the car and a 16-year-old Hispanic male had been shot. Deputies rendered first-aid until Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived to take the youth to the hospital. Johnson said the other two passengers in the car were not shot.

The gang unit was called in to investigate but reported that so far there is no confirmation this was a gang-related shooting, but detectives are still actively working on the investigation.

There is no suspect information at this time, other than the shooter was male. It is believed there may have been a fight before the shooting.

By the afternoon of Saturday, Johnson said one of the six stable hospitalized victims went home.

The sheriff's department urged anyone with information about the shooting to call the Carson station (310) 830-1123, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.