Several people detained after crashing stolen car in midtown Sacramento

Several people detained after crashing stolen car in midtown Sacramento

Several people detained after crashing stolen car in midtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - A juvenile and several suspects were detained after crashing a stolen car overnight.

The incident happened Sunday night in Midtown Sacramento, Sacramento police say. Officers say the driver crashed into one car, then took off and crashed into another car on 19th and P streets.

Police say those involved were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.