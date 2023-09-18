Watch CBS News
Local News

Several people detained after crashing stolen car in midtown Sacramento

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Several people detained after crashing stolen car in midtown Sacramento
Several people detained after crashing stolen car in midtown Sacramento 00:19

SACRAMENTO - A juvenile and several suspects were detained after crashing a stolen car overnight.

The incident happened Sunday night in Midtown Sacramento, Sacramento police say. Officers say the driver crashed into one car, then took off and crashed into another car on 19th and P streets.

Police say those involved were treated at the hospital for minor injuries.

First published on September 18, 2023 / 7:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.