California state Sen. Sabrina Cervantes says she was falsely accused of DUI after car crash near Capitol

California Sen. Sabrina Cervantes says she was falsely accused of DUI after being involved in a car crash near the state Capitol on Monday.

Officers from the Sacramento Police Department responded to the area of 14th and S streets near the state Capitol building for reports of a crash involving Cervantes. The police said she was taken to the hospital by a private party for minor injuries.

California Sen. Sabrina Cervantes represents parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties. She is the only representative from the Inland Empire to serve as Chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus in the Caucus' history. The Associated Press

When officers contacted Cervantes as part of their investigation, they "observed objective signs of intoxication and conducted a DUI investigation," the police department said. She was cited for suspicion of DUI of drugs, police said.

Cervantes, who represents parts of Riverside and San Bernardino counties, denies the allegation that she was driving while under the influence. She claims that while she was seeking medical care after being t-boned in her sedan by a large SUV, she was accosted and involuntarily detained by officers at the hospital for several hours.

"I want to be clear: I did nothing wrong," Cervantes said in a statement. "The lab results I sought in the hospital show conclusively I had no alcohol in my system."

The incident is still being investigated by authorities.

CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the Sacramento District Attorney's Office for a comment on the incident.