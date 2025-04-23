Semi-truck trailer fire destroys 2 cars being hauled on Elk Grove freeway

Semi-truck trailer catches on fire on I-5 in Elk Grove

Semi-truck trailer catches on fire on I-5 in Elk Grove

Semi-truck trailer catches on fire on I-5 in Elk Grove

SACRAMENTO — A semi-truck fire impacted traffic on northbound Interstate 5 in the Elk Grove area late Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP's south Sacramento division said a truck hauling cars caught fire and pulled onto the shoulder of the freeway near Elk Grove Boulevard.

The Cosumnes Fire Department also responded to the scene and said only the semi-truck's trailer was on fire. Two vehicles being hauled by the truck were destroyed in the fire.

Cosumnes Fire

The driver was able to disconnect the truck from its trailer.

No injuries were reported. All lanes impacted by the fire have reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.