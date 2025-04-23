Watch CBS News
Local News

Semi-truck trailer fire destroys 2 cars being hauled on Elk Grove freeway

By
Richard Ramos
Web Producer, CBS Sacramento
Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.
Read Full Bio
Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Semi-truck trailer catches on fire on I-5 in Elk Grove
Semi-truck trailer catches on fire on I-5 in Elk Grove 00:33

SACRAMENTO — A semi-truck fire impacted traffic on northbound Interstate 5 in the Elk Grove area late Wednesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP's south Sacramento division said a truck hauling cars caught fire and pulled onto the shoulder of the freeway near Elk Grove Boulevard.

The Cosumnes Fire Department also responded to the scene and said only the semi-truck's trailer was on fire. Two vehicles being hauled by the truck were destroyed in the fire.

semi-trailer-fire-eg.png
Cosumnes Fire

The driver was able to disconnect the truck from its trailer.  

No injuries were reported. All lanes impacted by the fire have reopened.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.