"Seize every opportunity you get": Grant Pacers state champions again after going winless in 2021

SACRAMENTO — It was a show of resilience for an under-resourced community.

Sacramento's Grant Union High School opened its doors Monday with a brand new title. The Pacers football team won a state championship over the weekend.

This Grant football season is exactly what Hollywood movie scripts are based on: overcoming adversity and a thrilling finish. That is what the school's Del Paso Heights community is celebrating.

After five lead changes in the final five minutes, the final play was an interception return that sealed a Pacers celebration. The state championship trophy is now in Grant Union High School's hands and filling their community's heart.

Darris Hinson is the Grant Union High School principal and was once a student and teacher there.

"If you go miles in any direction, you're not going to see like the big strip malls, you're not going to see the large commercial grocery stores," Hinson said. "But the school has always represented the greatness that everybody in the community can achieve."

This season was not easy. A deadly shooting in the school parking lot during a game forced new security measures. Metal detectors are now standard at games.

"I think it would be irresponsible for us not to look at the world around us, and see how things are going," Hinson said.

Students arrived at school Monday sporting their new championship attire and attitude.

"Enjoy the moment, like seize every opportunity you get," Grant Union High School football player Roberto Loewen said.

Coaches gathered near the school to reflect on the season. Last year, they did not win a single game. Their message to students this year started with a mindset.

"It's not where you're at, it's where you're going," said Coach Josiah Johnson. "Focus on that, you can accomplish anything."

An under-resourced community is overcoming and achieving. And now, they are enjoying a state championship and "Pacer Pride."

CBS13 checked with Sacramento City Hall and the celebration is just getting started. No official announcements have been made yet, but the city is in party-planning mode.