Sedan engulfed by flames along Broadway in Sacramento; no injuries reported

SACRAMENTO – Authorities say no one was hurt after a car was engulfed by flames along a major Sacramento street Friday afternoon.

Scene of the car fire along Broadway.

Sacramento Fire said crews responded to the scene near 20th Street and Broadway just after 5:30 p.m.

Firefighters found that a sedan was quickly going up in flames.

Luckily, everyone had already gotten out of the car and no injuries were reported.

Crews have since doused the flames. Exactly what started the fire is unknown.

Traffic in the area was impacted for a time due to the firefight, officials said.