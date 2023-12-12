Watch CBS News
Second suspect arrested in deadly double shooting in north Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly double shooting that happened in north Sacramento in early November.

The Sacramento Police Department said Angel Moore, 40, was located in Chicago, Illinois. Sacramento homicide detectives flew to Chicago and took Moore into custody in connection to the November 8 shooting that happened at Del Paso Boulevard and El Camino Avenue.

Two people were shot. One of them died in the hospital. The person killed was identified as Angelo Gallegos, 29.

Diamond Moore, 32, was arrested in Reno in late November and faces homicide-related charges, police said.

north-sac-homicide-suspects.png
From left: A mugshot of Diamond Moore, courtesy of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office, and a mugshot of Angel Moore, courtesy of the Cook County Sheriff's Office

It is not yet clear what charges the 40-year-old Moore faces.

A motive for the shooting is not yet known.

Richard Ramos

RIchard Ramos was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a web producer for CBS13. He loves being outdoors with his wife and daughter and finding their next favorite food spot.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 10:02 PM PST

