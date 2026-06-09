Second teen arrested in deadly shooting near Sacramento's Hagginwood Park

A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened near Hagginwood Park in North Sacramento earlier this year.

The Sacramento Police Department announced on Tuesday that investigators secured a homicide arrest warrant for an additional suspect, saying that a 17-year-old boy was taken into custody and booked into juvenile hall.

The arrest stems from a shooting reported around 1 p.m. on Feb. 2 near Hagginwood Park along Marysville Boulevard.

When officers arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One victim suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, while the second victim later died at a hospital.

The latest arrest comes months after Sacramento police announced that investigators had identified and arrested another 17-year-old suspect in the case. That teen was taken into custody on homicide-related charges and booked into Juvenile Hall on Feb. 18.

Police did not release additional details about the charges the newly arrested suspect may face.