Search underway for male accused of starting fires in Newcastle

NEWCASTLE - Placer County sheriff's deputies are searching for a male accused of starting fires.

According to a Placer County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, the suspect allegedly started fires in the area of Rock Spring and Glen View roads in Newcastle. 

The sheriff's department believes the suspect is on foot. 

The fires have been put out. No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged. 

No further information is available. 

First published on August 18, 2022 / 12:29 PM

