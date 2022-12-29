Watch CBS News
Search on for group who stole bags from SMF amid Southwest chaos

SACRAMENTO – Authorities are on the lookout for a group of suspects in Sacramento who are taking advantage of the Southwest Airlines chaos and stealing travelers' bags.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, between 4:15-4:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, the group pulled up to Sacramento International Airport in a white Dodge truck and started roaming the area.

Deputies say the suspects appear to have been looking at the extra bags that were left due to canceled flights.

The group of suspects deputies say stole some bags at SMF. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

While three of the four suspects were seen leaving empty handed, the sheriff's office says one woman was caught taking two roller bags.

All the suspects then drove off to another area, rummaged through the bags, and dumped whatever they didn't take.

Surveillance photos of the suspects and their vehicle have been released by the sheriff's office.

Southwest Airlines' cancellations have continued into Thursday, with precious of their scheduled flights being able to leave SMF.

The airline has created a webpage where travelers affected by the cancellations can fill out a form to request a refund or rebook flights.

