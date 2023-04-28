Watch CBS News
Local News

Search on for defendant who ran from Amador courthouse

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

Search on for defendant who ran from Amador courthouse
Search on for defendant who ran from Amador courthouse 00:22

JACKSON – A search is underway in Amador County for a man who ran from his court appearance.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office says the man was appearing at the Argonaut Lane courthouse Thursday afternoon when the judge remanded them into custody.

However, deputies say the man apparently didn't like that decision and instead took off.

While getting away, deputies say the man stole a car and hit at least one unmarked car.

The suspect was last seen going into the Calaveras County area on Jesus Maria Road.

Authorities say they know the man's identity and are now working on leads to find him. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 5:26 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.