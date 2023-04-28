Search on for defendant who ran from Amador courthouse

JACKSON – A search is underway in Amador County for a man who ran from his court appearance.

The Amador County Sheriff's Office says the man was appearing at the Argonaut Lane courthouse Thursday afternoon when the judge remanded them into custody.

However, deputies say the man apparently didn't like that decision and instead took off.

While getting away, deputies say the man stole a car and hit at least one unmarked car.

The suspect was last seen going into the Calaveras County area on Jesus Maria Road.

Authorities say they know the man's identity and are now working on leads to find him.